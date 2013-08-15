© verticalarray dreamstime.com Components | August 15, 2013
Arrow expands US portfolio of Emerson Products
Arrow Electronics has entered into an agreement with Emerson Network Power -- Expands US Portfolio of Emerson Products
Arrow Electronics has entered an agreement to distribute Emerson Network Power’s Liebert infrastructure support products, adding to its existing Emerson Network Power offering in the United States that also includes the Trellis platform and Avocent Universal Management Gateway.
“We look forward to working with Arrow to best enable solution providers to sell the portfolio of Emerson Network Power products and solutions to solve customer problems in the data center.”
“The addition of Emerson Network Power’s Liebert products extends our portfolio of DCIM (data center infrastructure management) solutions to include power protection and distribution, equipment cooling and rack infrastructure. Arrow is focused on supporting the converging data center, and the Liebert product suite aligns with our commitment to that space,” said Joe Burke, vice president for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions segment in North America. “Additionally, this agreement enables Arrow to build out its power and cooling offering.”
The Liebert product family includes data center solutions ranging from power and cooling, monitoring and surge protection technology, as well as data center and networking services.
“We look forward to working with Arrow to best enable solution providers to sell the portfolio of Emerson Network Power products and solutions to solve customer problems in the data center.”
“The addition of Emerson Network Power’s Liebert products extends our portfolio of DCIM (data center infrastructure management) solutions to include power protection and distribution, equipment cooling and rack infrastructure. Arrow is focused on supporting the converging data center, and the Liebert product suite aligns with our commitment to that space,” said Joe Burke, vice president for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions segment in North America. “Additionally, this agreement enables Arrow to build out its power and cooling offering.”
The Liebert product family includes data center solutions ranging from power and cooling, monitoring and surge protection technology, as well as data center and networking services.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments