Arrow expands US portfolio of Emerson Products

Arrow Electronics has entered an agreement to distribute Emerson Network Power’s Liebert infrastructure support products, adding to its existing Emerson Network Power offering in the United States that also includes the Trellis platform and Avocent Universal Management Gateway.



“We look forward to working with Arrow to best enable solution providers to sell the portfolio of Emerson Network Power products and solutions to solve customer problems in the data center.”



“The addition of Emerson Network Power’s Liebert products extends our portfolio of DCIM (data center infrastructure management) solutions to include power protection and distribution, equipment cooling and rack infrastructure. Arrow is focused on supporting the converging data center, and the Liebert product suite aligns with our commitment to that space,” said Joe Burke, vice president for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions segment in North America. “Additionally, this agreement enables Arrow to build out its power and cooling offering.”



The Liebert product family includes data center solutions ranging from power and cooling, monitoring and surge protection technology, as well as data center and networking services.