Sabtech's expands European footprint through RECAB

Sabtech selects RECAB to distribute its military and industrial communications computing solutions in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark.

Sabtech has signed on distributor, RECAB, to represent its products in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark due to the increased demand for Sabtech's products in the Nordic region.



RECAB provides embedded solutions for defense, industrial and IT markets and will distribute Sabtech's full line of Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) interface boards, rugged computer systems and test equipment for military C5ISR and industrial applications.



"We're pleased to have RECAB represent our solution portfolio in the growing Nordic region," said Yusuf Sabadia, European Business Development Director for Sabtech. "RECAB's technical expertise in embedded systems for the military and industrial markets makes them an ideal partner for Sabtech. We share the same values of providing high quality products and solutions, customer support and excellent pre-sales and post-sales consultation and services."



"Sabtech is a world class provider of specialized communications solutions for the global defense market," said Michael Ullskog, Sales Director, RECAB. "As such, we are very happy to engage in a close partnership with such a proven vendor of robust solutions, and have already engaged in common customer projects using our Team Play spirit. We are glad to offer the Sabtech portfolio and special competence to further customers in the Nordic."