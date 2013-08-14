© confidential info dreamstime.com

New $15 million contract for API

API Technologies receives USD 15 million contract from Canadian Government Agency for secure communication systems

API Technologies announces that the Company’s Canadian-based EMCON group, part of its Secure Systems and Information Assurance (SSIA) business, has partnered with a Global 2000 Canadian defence contractor to secure a major contract with a Canadian government agency for secure communication products. As part of the three-year agreement, EMCON will supply deployable secure communication suites, with a contract ceiling value of USD 15 million, of which the customer has already exercised USD 3.5 million.