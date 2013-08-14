© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com Components | August 14, 2013
New PC/104 single board from ADLINK
ADLINK Technology, provider of embedded products, released its newest PC/104 form factor single board computer offering, the CM1-86DX2, featuring an I/O feature set and full ISA bus support.
Based on DMP’s Vortex86-DX2 single chip solution which integrates a CPU with graphics controller, audio controller and many other functionalities, the CM1-86DX2 provides all the standard peripheral connections of an embedded PC on a printed circuit board with dimensions of 96mm x 90 mm (3.775” x 3.550”).
The CM1-86DX2's rich I/O includes 2 Ethernet ports, 4 serial ports, 3 USB ports, 8 A/D inputs, 8 GPIOs and PS/2 connectors for keyboard and mouse. A SATA 1.5 Gb/s interface is also provided to allow for connection with disk or optical drive.
The CM1-86DX2 is able to withstand 11.95 Grms vibration and 40G shock (MIL-STD-202G Method 214A/213B) and operate over a temperature range of -40°C to +85°C. The CM1-86DX2 is targeted at mission-critical applications in transportation, automated manufacturing, and aviation.
