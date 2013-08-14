© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Arrow signs distribution agreement with Sigasi

Arrow Electronics has signed a distribution agreement with Sigasi, a VHDL (VHSIC hardware description language) integrated development environment (IDE) provider.

Under the agreement, Arrow will distribute Sigasi’s hardware design entry tool “Sigasi Pro” to customers in North America.



“Arrow is a key player in offering FPGA-based components and solutions,” says Philippe Faes, chief executive officer for Sigasi. “We know that their field application engineers are highly skilled in FPGA technology, which is important to our mutual customers. Together with the Arrow sales force and FAEs, we will be able to serve our mutual customers even better.”



“Sigasi expands Arrow’s diverse software solutions offering,” said David West, vice president of supplier marketing for Arrow Electronics. “The relationship with Sigasi helps Arrow offer our customers a full range of solutions for every stage of our customers’ product lifecycle.”