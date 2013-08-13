© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com

SK Hynix buys eMMC unit

SK Hynix allegedly has bought a department from Taiwanese company Innostor.

According to sources to Digitimes, SK Hynix recently made the acquisition. The unit specializes in design of eMMC device controller chip. The unit will be operating as an independent entity.



The same sources also states that SK Hynix will form a design company for IC-products in Taiwan.