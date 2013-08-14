© yury asotov dreamstime.com

e2v a&d to provide extended life for SDR and DDR memory products

e2v aerospace and defense, recently launched a life extension program for selected memory devices of Micron Technology.

The program, which will encompass a portfolio of Micron SDR and DDR memory products, will supplement Micron's Product Longevity Program (PLP) by enhancing it with e2v a&d's Semiconductor Lifecycle Management program (SLiM). e2v a&d has designed the SLiM program to provide aerospace and defense customers with a comprehensive supply and critical part management program, which includes: wafer banking, redesign and re-engineering, hi-rel test and packaging, obsolescence management, and superb engineering support.



As noted by Robert Brevelle, President of e2v aerospace and defense, "The mission of e2v a&d is to provide robust, exceptional, extended life parts management on a worldwide basis. The relationship with Micron will add tremendous value, combining leading-edge memory technology and world-class life cycle management--the ideal solution for aerospace and defense customers seeking to maximize performance, while mitigating risk."



Tom Eby, Micron's Vice President of Embedded Solutions, added: "Micron's commitment to advanced memory solutions for extended life applications is a hallmark of our service to our customers. We believe that our relationship with e2v aerospace and defense will further enhance our ability to provide critical legacy memory solutions with life cycle support that extends the reach of the PLP."