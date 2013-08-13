© pengyou93 dreamstime.com

Picodeon to ramp up research and manufacturing after investment

Finnish Picodeon is to accelerate the development and manufacture of its disruptive thin films and thin film deposition tools following a EUR 5 million round of investment by Enso Ventures.

In addition, Picodeon recently started a new project funded by TEKES (the Finnish Funding Agency for Technology and Innovation) with a value over EUR 1 million.



The investment will fund further research into thin-film applications and the development of new thin-film materials, as well as the production of a market-ready range of laser deposition equipment.



“This investment round enables Picodeon to continue the commercialisation and production of its innovations related to nanotechnology thin-film solutions and equipment. Enso Ventures is an ideal investor for us as they are committed to a long-term business development plan,” said Marko Mylläri, CEO of Picodeon.



Picodeon is investing nearly EUR 2 million in the development of new automated thin-film coating equipment which will be up and running by January 2014.