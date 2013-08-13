© Harwin

Harwin listens and stocks up

Connector and SMT board hardware manufacturer, Harwin, has broadened the range of its Datamate Mix-Tek mixed-technology connector series that is available as standard off-the-shelf products.

Now horizontal and coax versions of the 2mm pitch hi-rel family are available for designers, reducing design time.



Harwin’s Datamate Mix-Tek connector range can be customer-specified in a number of configurations of signal, power and coax contacts. But in order to respond to industry demands for fast turn-around, the company has made the most commonly-chosen variations available as standard items. The new horizontal format and coax contact variants add to 41 other configurations that are also stocked as standard items, these include power only configurations from 2-10 power contacts and mixed contact configurations from 2 signal/2 power through to 12 signal/4 power. The standard range focuses on the most popular male PCB contact styles matedwith female crimp options. Hexagonal slotted Jackscrews are offered across the range. .



Datamate Mix-Tek connectors feature power contacts rated for use at up to 20 amps, signal contacts are rated at up to 3 amps and the 50 ohm coax contacts are rated at 6GHz. Mouldings are polarized and carry the UL94V-0 rating. They comply with BS9525-F0033, CECC 75101-008.