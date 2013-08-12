© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Peregrine and LG team up for antenna tuning

Peregrine Semiconductor and LG Electronics have teamed up to develop the high-performance antenna tuning design solution in the LG Optimus G Pro smartphone recently introduced to the Korean market.

Peregrine’s DuNE technology optimizes the performance of the main antenna by bringing the best of what its UltraCMOS and DuNE technologies offer—namely, optimized handset efficiency, data rate, call integrity, and battery life. By enabling one antenna to more efficiently cover multiple frequency bands, the DuNE-based tuning solution enables the Optimus G Pro to support a subset of the more than 40 frequency bands available with 4G LTE.



“Peregrine is thrilled to announce that we have teamed up with industry giant LG for their latest offering,” said Dylan Kelly, vice president of Peregrine’s Mobile Wireless Solutions business unit. “LG continues to develop innovative products for the premium LTE smartphone market, and the release of the Optimus G Pro in Korea is the latest example. Teaming up with LG further validates that Peregrine’s DuNE technology is ideal for 4G LTE smartphones.”