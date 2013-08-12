© alinoubigh dreamstime.com

FLIR Systems acquires DigitalOptics' Micro-Optics business

FLIR Systems has acquired certain assets of DigitalOptics Corporation's micro-optics business for a purchase price of USD 14.9 million.

Included in the purchase are fabrication equipment and more than 200 patents and pending applications associated with the design and production of complex optical surfaces, substrates, and low cost components.



DigitalOptics' micro-optics business, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a fabricator of wafer-scale specialty optics products, including lenses, lens arrays, optical receivers and transceivers, and various infrared optical components.



"Bringing this low cost wafer scale micro-optics technology to our operations provides us significant capability and cost advantages as we move into high-volume markets for thermal imaging," said Andy Teich, President and CEO of FLIR. "We look forward to adding these proprietary processes, manufacturing capabilities, and experienced engineering and production personnel to FLIR."