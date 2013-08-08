© adistock dreamstime.com

Laird release wireless charging coil modules

Laird released a new RWC5353 Series Wireless Charging Coil Modules. The RWC5353 Series improves efficiency and performance while minimizing electromagnetic interference (EMI) in wireless charging devices.

The new RWC5353 series are transmitter coil modules that meet the Wireless Power Consortium’s WPC) Qi standard, the global standard for wireless charging. With more than 20 million people using Qi-phones, the market for wireless charging devices is poised for explosive growth.



“Laird is a leader in ferrite products and offers an extensive line of signal integrity and EMI filtering solutions,” said Jill Tsai, product specialist at Laird. “We have taken our expertise one step further and developed a solution for the emerging wireless charging market that reduces EMI and improves performance while still keeping costs down.”



These RWC5353 Series use ferrite material 28, which is not only WPC recommended but also improves reliability. The power transmitter in the new modules is A1 compliant and can support up to 5 Watts of power transfer. This complete solution features a high Q factor for maximum wireless power charging efficiency and is designed for extended operating temperatures of -40° to 85°C.



Wireless charging technology requires two coils, a transmitter and a receiver. An alternating current is passed through the transmitter coil in the charging device, generating a magnetic field. This results in a voltage in the receiver coil which can be used to power a mobile device or charge a battery by simply placing it close enough to the charging device.