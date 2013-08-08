© adistock dreamstime.com Components | August 08, 2013
Laird release wireless charging coil modules
Laird released a new RWC5353 Series Wireless Charging Coil Modules. The RWC5353 Series improves efficiency and performance while minimizing electromagnetic interference (EMI) in wireless charging devices.
The new RWC5353 series are transmitter coil modules that meet the Wireless Power Consortium’s WPC) Qi standard, the global standard for wireless charging. With more than 20 million people using Qi-phones, the market for wireless charging devices is poised for explosive growth.
“Laird is a leader in ferrite products and offers an extensive line of signal integrity and EMI filtering solutions,” said Jill Tsai, product specialist at Laird. “We have taken our expertise one step further and developed a solution for the emerging wireless charging market that reduces EMI and improves performance while still keeping costs down.”
These RWC5353 Series use ferrite material 28, which is not only WPC recommended but also improves reliability. The power transmitter in the new modules is A1 compliant and can support up to 5 Watts of power transfer. This complete solution features a high Q factor for maximum wireless power charging efficiency and is designed for extended operating temperatures of -40° to 85°C.
Wireless charging technology requires two coils, a transmitter and a receiver. An alternating current is passed through the transmitter coil in the charging device, generating a magnetic field. This results in a voltage in the receiver coil which can be used to power a mobile device or charge a battery by simply placing it close enough to the charging device.
“Laird is a leader in ferrite products and offers an extensive line of signal integrity and EMI filtering solutions,” said Jill Tsai, product specialist at Laird. “We have taken our expertise one step further and developed a solution for the emerging wireless charging market that reduces EMI and improves performance while still keeping costs down.”
These RWC5353 Series use ferrite material 28, which is not only WPC recommended but also improves reliability. The power transmitter in the new modules is A1 compliant and can support up to 5 Watts of power transfer. This complete solution features a high Q factor for maximum wireless power charging efficiency and is designed for extended operating temperatures of -40° to 85°C.
Wireless charging technology requires two coils, a transmitter and a receiver. An alternating current is passed through the transmitter coil in the charging device, generating a magnetic field. This results in a voltage in the receiver coil which can be used to power a mobile device or charge a battery by simply placing it close enough to the charging device.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments