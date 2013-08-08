© albert lozano dreamstime.com

IAR Systems supports Kinetis E series microcontrollers from Freescale

IAR Systems announce comprehensive support for the highly efficient, recently introduced Kinetis E series microcontrollers from Freescale Semiconductor.

The support is available using IAR Embedded Workbench for ARM, which is a complete set of high-performance tools for embedded development.



The Kinetis E series microcontrollers (MCUs) are ideal for white goods and industrial applications – equipment commonly operating in high-noise environments – such as dishwashers, refrigerators, home and building control systems and motor control fans. The new MCUs – the first 5V, 32-bit MCUs built on the ARM Cortex™-M0+ processor – feature rugged electromagnetic noise immunity for systems historically limited to 8- and 16-bit MCUs, while providing high efficiency and optimal code density.



IAR Embedded Workbench and the Kinetis E series MCUs together offer a platform for rapid development, making it possible to create true low-power, high-performance applications. With its built-in chip-specific code optimizer, IAR Embedded Workbench generates efficient and reliable flashable code for Kinetis microcontrollers. It is integrated with Freescale MQX Software Solutions and with Freescale Processor Expert® software modeling tool and comes with example projects for MQX, the Tower kit, and the Freedom Development Platform. It offers automatic project configuration for all Kinetis devices.



IAR Embedded Workbench is a set of highly sophisticated and easy-to-use software development tools. It integrates the IAR C/C++ Compiler™, assembler, linker, librarian, text editor, project manager, and C-SPY® Debugger in an integrated development environment (IDE). By using IAR Embedded Workbench, developers can improve efficiency and shorten the time to market, reuse code across projects and reduce the costs for training, maintenance, and managing of licenses.