XMOS in European research project

XMOS,specialised in multicore microcontrollers, announced its participation in the ENTRA project, a European research initiative designed to enable the development of more energy efficient IT products.

The three year ENTRA (Whole-Systems Energy Transparency) research project is funded by the EU 7th Framework Programme, Future and Emerging Technologies (FET). It has been awarded €2.1 million by the European commission to help in its goal of promoting energy-aware software development using advanced program analysis and modeling of energy consumption in computer systems. The project will allow engineers to predict energy consumption early in the software design phase, thus enabling the development of greener IT products.



XMOS is part of a consortium of four organizations collaborating on the project, including Roskilde University in Denmark, the University of Bristol in the UK, and the IMDEA Software Institute in Madrid.



Dr Henk Muller, Principal Technologist at XMOS, who is overseeing the company’s involvement, said: “The ENTRA project is designed to analyze and predict energy usage and make these predictions available to system developers. By optimizing code development it will be possible to create more energy efficient computer systems, something which is crucial when developing technologies that meet the increasing green credentials that we all demand.”