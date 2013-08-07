© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

Atego and PTC collaborate

Atego announced the availability of a PTC solution that integrates the comprehensive systems and software lifecycle management capabilities of PTC Integrity software with the Atego Artisan Studio systems and software modeling environment.

This integration delivers end-to-end engineering lifecycle management with full control and traceability over Requirements, Models, Source Code, and Tests.



Modern product innovation drives product development complexity as more products are built as smart, software-intensive systems. Leading product organizations now use model centric processes as the best way to manage the inherent complexity while improving efficiency and quality.



The high-fidelity integration of PTC Integrity and Artisan Studio, which was created and tested with a Tier 1 global leader in Aerospace, breaks new ground by providing a rigorous and centralized change process-driven approach needed for complex product development, especially valuable for safety critical systems. By connecting models with other lifecycle artifacts and processes, requirements can more effectively guide design models and engineering change can be orchestrated with precision and speed.



“We are very pleased to announce this PTC integration between Atego’s Artisan Studio and PTC Integrity, which responds directly to the needs of our joint customers,” said Richard Horsman, Executive Chairman of Atego. “We are experiencing significant and growing market demand for Atego’s Artisan Studio as a model-based systems engineering driver for ALM and as the core of the Atego solution. This PTC integration formally endorses Artisan Studio as a keystone in today’s systems engineering and software application lifecycle tool chains.”



“Engineers today must accelerate the pace of innovation and quickly incorporate changes to reduce overall development time and costs. Compliance with standards like ISO26262, DO-178B, and IEC61508 demands process control and automation capabilities with end-to-end coverage of engineering change. Achieving these goals requires the ability to work in an integrated environment where every asset in the lifecycle is connected and controlled,” notes Jake Simpson, General Manager of PTC’s ALM Business Segment.



“Model-based approaches to complex systems engineering and software development projects are rapidly becoming the norm for leading product development organizations. The adoption of the Object Management Group’s (OMG) two leading modeling notations for systems and software (SysML and UML) has now outpaced traditional techniques. Model-based Systems Engineering (MBSE) has become the driving force for today’s product lifecycles and Application Modeling is key to the majority of software intensive system development projects,” said Hedley Apperly, VP Product & Marketing with Atego.