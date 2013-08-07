© luchschen dreamstime.com

Sondrel opens new Shanghai office

Sondrel is moving to new offices in Shanghai, more than doubling its capability in the region.

Sondrel first opened an office in Shanghai in 2010. The move was made both to support its customers in Asia and also to benefit from the vast array of engineering talent that was emerging in Asia by providing outsourced design services to customers worldwide.



Comments Sondrel’s CEO Graham Curren: “We opened our first Chinese office in Xi'an, and followed this later with Shanghai. Both offices continue to grow, fuelled by local hiring, and the partnership with Nottingham University at Ningbo. The continuing strong demand in Asia has meant that we need new, bigger premises in Shanghai, to house the growing number of employees we have there.”