© solstudio dreamstime.com Business | August 05, 2013
Mindspeed recorded net revenue of $35.6 million
For the quarter ended June 28, 2013, Mindspeed recorded net revenue of $35.6 million, a loss per share of $0.01 on a non-GAAP basis, and earnings per share of $0.04 on a GAAP basis.
Revenue from high-performance analog (HPA) products was $15.3 million, or 43 percent of fiscal third quarter 2013 net revenue, and was down 3 percent versus the prior fiscal quarter. Revenue from communications processors was $17.7 million, or 50 percent of net revenue, and was up approximately 3 percent versus the prior fiscal quarter. Wireless infrastructure revenue contributed $2.6 million in the quarter, or approximately 7 percent of total revenue, and was up 3 percent versus the prior fiscal quarter.
Non-GAAP operating profit for the fiscal third quarter of 2013 was approximately $644,000, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $541,000 in the prior fiscal quarter. GAAP operating loss for the fiscal third quarter of 2013 was $3.5 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $39.3 million in the prior fiscal quarter. Non-GAAP net loss for the fiscal third quarter of 2013 was $461,000, or $0.01 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $978,000, or $0.02 per share, in the prior fiscal quarter. GAAP net income in the fiscal third quarter of 2013 was $1.6 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $40.1 million, or $1.00 per share, in the prior fiscal quarter.
"We are pleased to report results that exceeded our expectations for the fiscal third quarter," commented Raouf Y. Halim, chief executive officer at Mindspeed. "We believe we have a strong set of product families, ranging from high-performance analog to communications processors and wireless infrastructure, that will continue to strengthen our market position."
Non-GAAP results exclude goodwill and asset impairment charges, stock-based compensation and related payroll costs, restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, amortization of intangible assets, other income from the picoChip settlement agreement and non-cash interest expense on convertible senior notes, among other items. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial data.
Outlook
Mindspeed forecasts total net product revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2013 to be between $35 to $37 million. The company expects fiscal fourth quarter of 2013 non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 60 percent and anticipates non-GAAP operating expenses to be approximately $21.5 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2013.
Non-GAAP operating profit for the fiscal third quarter of 2013 was approximately $644,000, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $541,000 in the prior fiscal quarter. GAAP operating loss for the fiscal third quarter of 2013 was $3.5 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $39.3 million in the prior fiscal quarter. Non-GAAP net loss for the fiscal third quarter of 2013 was $461,000, or $0.01 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $978,000, or $0.02 per share, in the prior fiscal quarter. GAAP net income in the fiscal third quarter of 2013 was $1.6 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $40.1 million, or $1.00 per share, in the prior fiscal quarter.
"We are pleased to report results that exceeded our expectations for the fiscal third quarter," commented Raouf Y. Halim, chief executive officer at Mindspeed. "We believe we have a strong set of product families, ranging from high-performance analog to communications processors and wireless infrastructure, that will continue to strengthen our market position."
Non-GAAP results exclude goodwill and asset impairment charges, stock-based compensation and related payroll costs, restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, amortization of intangible assets, other income from the picoChip settlement agreement and non-cash interest expense on convertible senior notes, among other items. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial data.
Outlook
Mindspeed forecasts total net product revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2013 to be between $35 to $37 million. The company expects fiscal fourth quarter of 2013 non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 60 percent and anticipates non-GAAP operating expenses to be approximately $21.5 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2013.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments