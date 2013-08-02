New member of AMD G-Series SOC family

© mircea bezergheanu dreamstime.com

AMD announced a new low-power Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) in the AMD G-Series SOC family with the GX-210JA, further reducing x86 power requirements for embedded designs.

Enterprise-class Error-Correction Code (ECC) memory support;

Industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and available with dual- or quad-core CPUs;

Discrete-class AMD Radeon GPU;

Integrated I/O controller.

The new GX-210JA APU, a full System-on-Chip (SoC) design, uses one-third less energy than the previous low-power Embedded G-Series SOC product while providing industry-leading graphics capabilities. At only 6 watts maximum thermal design power (TDP), and approximately 3 watts expected average, this new member of the G-Series SOC family will enable additional fanless designs for a variety of applications ranging from industrial controls and automation, digital gaming, communications infrastructure and visual embedded products including thin client, digital signage and medical imaging.“The advance of APU processor design, the Surround Computing era, and The Internet of Things has created the demand for embedded devices that are low power but also offer excellent compute and graphics performance,” said Arun Iyengar, vice president and general manager, AMD Embedded Systems. “AMD Embedded G-Series SOC products offer unparalleled compute, graphics and I/O integration, resulting in fewer board components, low-power use, and reduced complexity and overhead cost. The new GX-210JA operates at an average of approximately 3 watts, enabling a new generation of fanless designs for content-rich, multimedia and traditional workload processing.”With ever faster product design cycle times, engineers are under pressure to quickly deliver compelling solutions to meet fast-paced market dynamics. Engineers need scalable, energy-efficient embedded processing solutions with robust I/O from a proven vendor that combine cutting-edge technology and easy integration with peripheral components to create purpose-built solutions. According to Colin Barnden, principal analyst at Semicast Research: “At only 6W TDP, the GX-210JA adds to the scalable offering of the AMD Embedded G-Series family, and provides engineers with greater design choice and flexibility while keeping software overhead costs at a minimum by leveraging the same architecture across the product family.”The GX-210JA is part of the AMD Embedded G-Series SOC processor family that offers superior performance per watt in the low-power x86-compatible product category with 6W – 25W TDP. The family includes:The AMD Embedded G-Series SOC platform, including the GX-210JA, is currently shipping. AMD supports a comprehensive ecosystem of industry-leading embedded solution providers supporting and/or announcing market-ready products powered by the AMD Embedded G-Series SOC.“AMD multi-core APUs have played a key role in powering our latest cloud client platforms with excellent performance in an extremely compact and efficient form factor,” said Kiran Rao, director of Hardware Platforms, Dell Wyse. “As the newest dual-core member of the AMD Embedded G-Series SOC family, the AMD GX-210JA offers the right level of performance, low-energy use, I/O integration and operating system support, plus a small footprint that should further simplify build requirements. It’s designed to extend the AMD embedded processor legacy to the next level of performance and efficiency which we find especially exciting.”