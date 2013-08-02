© mircea bezergheanu dreamstime.com Business | August 02, 2013
New member of AMD G-Series SOC family
AMD announced a new low-power Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) in the AMD G-Series SOC family with the GX-210JA, further reducing x86 power requirements for embedded designs.
The new GX-210JA APU, a full System-on-Chip (SoC) design, uses one-third less energy than the previous low-power Embedded G-Series SOC product while providing industry-leading graphics capabilities. At only 6 watts maximum thermal design power (TDP), and approximately 3 watts expected average power, this new member of the G-Series SOC family will enable additional fanless designs for a variety of applications ranging from industrial controls and automation, digital gaming, communications infrastructure and visual embedded products including thin client, digital signage and medical imaging.
“The advance of APU processor design, the Surround Computing era, and The Internet of Things has created the demand for embedded devices that are low power but also offer excellent compute and graphics performance,” said Arun Iyengar, vice president and general manager, AMD Embedded Systems. “AMD Embedded G-Series SOC products offer unparalleled compute, graphics and I/O integration, resulting in fewer board components, low-power use, and reduced complexity and overhead cost. The new GX-210JA operates at an average of approximately 3 watts, enabling a new generation of fanless designs for content-rich, multimedia and traditional workload processing.”
With ever faster product design cycle times, engineers are under pressure to quickly deliver compelling solutions to meet fast-paced market dynamics. Engineers need scalable, energy-efficient embedded processing solutions with robust I/O from a proven vendor that combine cutting-edge technology and easy integration with peripheral components to create purpose-built solutions. According to Colin Barnden, principal analyst at Semicast Research: “At only 6W TDP, the GX-210JA adds to the scalable offering of the AMD Embedded G-Series family, and provides engineers with greater design choice and flexibility while keeping software overhead costs at a minimum by leveraging the same architecture across the product family.”
The GX-210JA is part of the AMD Embedded G-Series SOC processor family that offers superior performance per watt in the low-power x86-compatible product category with 6W – 25W TDP options. The family includes:
The AMD Embedded G-Series SOC platform, including the GX-210JA, is currently shipping. AMD supports a comprehensive ecosystem of industry-leading embedded solution providers supporting and/or announcing market-ready products powered by the AMD Embedded G-Series SOC.
“AMD multi-core APUs have played a key role in powering our latest cloud client platforms with excellent performance in an extremely compact and efficient form factor,” said Kiran Rao, director of Hardware Platforms, Dell Wyse. “As the newest dual-core member of the AMD Embedded G-Series SOC family, the AMD GX-210JA offers the right level of performance, low-energy use, I/O integration and operating system support, plus a small footprint that should further simplify build requirements. It’s designed to extend the AMD embedded processor legacy to the next level of performance and efficiency which we find especially exciting.”
“The advance of APU processor design, the Surround Computing era, and The Internet of Things has created the demand for embedded devices that are low power but also offer excellent compute and graphics performance,” said Arun Iyengar, vice president and general manager, AMD Embedded Systems. “AMD Embedded G-Series SOC products offer unparalleled compute, graphics and I/O integration, resulting in fewer board components, low-power use, and reduced complexity and overhead cost. The new GX-210JA operates at an average of approximately 3 watts, enabling a new generation of fanless designs for content-rich, multimedia and traditional workload processing.”
With ever faster product design cycle times, engineers are under pressure to quickly deliver compelling solutions to meet fast-paced market dynamics. Engineers need scalable, energy-efficient embedded processing solutions with robust I/O from a proven vendor that combine cutting-edge technology and easy integration with peripheral components to create purpose-built solutions. According to Colin Barnden, principal analyst at Semicast Research: “At only 6W TDP, the GX-210JA adds to the scalable offering of the AMD Embedded G-Series family, and provides engineers with greater design choice and flexibility while keeping software overhead costs at a minimum by leveraging the same architecture across the product family.”
The GX-210JA is part of the AMD Embedded G-Series SOC processor family that offers superior performance per watt in the low-power x86-compatible product category with 6W – 25W TDP options. The family includes:
- Enterprise-class Error-Correction Code (ECC) memory support;
- Industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and available with dual- or quad-core CPUs;
- Discrete-class AMD Radeon GPU;
- Integrated I/O controller.
The AMD Embedded G-Series SOC platform, including the GX-210JA, is currently shipping. AMD supports a comprehensive ecosystem of industry-leading embedded solution providers supporting and/or announcing market-ready products powered by the AMD Embedded G-Series SOC.
“AMD multi-core APUs have played a key role in powering our latest cloud client platforms with excellent performance in an extremely compact and efficient form factor,” said Kiran Rao, director of Hardware Platforms, Dell Wyse. “As the newest dual-core member of the AMD Embedded G-Series SOC family, the AMD GX-210JA offers the right level of performance, low-energy use, I/O integration and operating system support, plus a small footprint that should further simplify build requirements. It’s designed to extend the AMD embedded processor legacy to the next level of performance and efficiency which we find especially exciting.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments