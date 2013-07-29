© ian poole dreamstime.com Business | July 29, 2013
Global LED lamp prices downtrend in June
The global 40W equiv. LED lamps Average Selling Price (ASP) dropped 2.7% to USD 15.6 in June 2013, according to a recent LED lamp retail survey by LEDinside, a research subsidiary of TrendForce.
Overall regional market prices continued to fall steadily, in which China’s decline was the most evident. Global ASP of 60W equiv. LED lamps dipped 1.6% in June to USD23.4.
Global 40W equiv. LED lamps ASP, China’s Price Fall Most Obvious
The global 40W equiv. LED lamp ASP dropped 2.7% to USD 15.6 in June 2013, according to LEDinside. China’s 40W equiv. LED lamp prices fell 7.9% with ASP reaching USD 10.2. Prices of existing products plunged in the country, and no new products were launched that month. In the UK prices were down 4.4% in June, existing product prices declined steadily, and few new products emerged on the market. In Germany ASP grew 1.3% mainly due to a drop in exchange rates that caused incremental price fluctuations in existing products. Japan’s 40W equiv.
LED lamp’s ASP dropped 4.2%, prices of existing products continued to decline steadily, and no new products appeared on the market. ASP in June slid 5.4% in U.S. and existing product prices continued to slip. Not many new products appeared on the U.S. market. Although, existing product prices remained stable in Korea, increased exchange rates caused prices to dip 2%. In Taiwan, ASP grew 5% as Toshiba and other manufacturers promotions of existingproducts ended in June. No new products have entered the Taiwan market.
Prices of 60W equiv. LED bulbs decline stably worldwide
Global ASP of 60W equiv. LED lamps dipped 1.6% in June to USD23.4. Prices in Japan dropped 3.3% to USD21.9 that month. Declines in exchange rates led to incremental price fluctuations in existing products, and no new products appeared on the Japanese market. Increase in exchange rates led to a 2.1% product price dip in Korea, but prices of existing products remained the same. In addition, ASP in the U.K. and Germany fell 3.7% and 4.2% respectively, and existing product prices in both countries continued to drop.
ASP in the U.S.dipped 0.9%, and prices of most products continued to decline steadily, with fewer new products entering the market. In China and Taiwan, 60W equiv. LED bulb products downed 2.1% and 0.5% respectively due to growing exchange rates. Existing product prices in the two markets either remained stable or dipped slightly.
Top Brands Low Price Strategies GraduallyForms Benign Cycle
LEDinside observed, although termination of promotions has allowed some product prices to rebound in June, prices in most areas are either stable or falling. In China, local brands SunSun Lighting and BYD have lowered prices, while Ledia Lighting, a company of HONGLITRONIC, has opened its online shop in June to promote low-priced LED bulbs. Following Toshiba’s footsteps of entering Taiwan’s low-end market, Philips announced the launch of a new low-priced bulb series in July, which is priced 20% lower than last year’s products.
As the market gradually warms up and consumer awareness increases, top brands are quickening product and pricing strategies to shorten its price difference with local brands, said LEDinside. In turn, the brands low price strategies are strong propellers for market penetration and production capacity, and will drive up competition among local brands. Eventually, a benign cycle is formed to bring forth real price/performance ratio, while offering an exit from malevolent LED lighting market price wars that often sacrifices product quality to lower costs.
Global 40W equiv. LED lamps ASP, China’s Price Fall Most Obvious
The global 40W equiv. LED lamp ASP dropped 2.7% to USD 15.6 in June 2013, according to LEDinside. China’s 40W equiv. LED lamp prices fell 7.9% with ASP reaching USD 10.2. Prices of existing products plunged in the country, and no new products were launched that month. In the UK prices were down 4.4% in June, existing product prices declined steadily, and few new products emerged on the market. In Germany ASP grew 1.3% mainly due to a drop in exchange rates that caused incremental price fluctuations in existing products. Japan’s 40W equiv.
LED lamp’s ASP dropped 4.2%, prices of existing products continued to decline steadily, and no new products appeared on the market. ASP in June slid 5.4% in U.S. and existing product prices continued to slip. Not many new products appeared on the U.S. market. Although, existing product prices remained stable in Korea, increased exchange rates caused prices to dip 2%. In Taiwan, ASP grew 5% as Toshiba and other manufacturers promotions of existingproducts ended in June. No new products have entered the Taiwan market.
Prices of 60W equiv. LED bulbs decline stably worldwide
Global ASP of 60W equiv. LED lamps dipped 1.6% in June to USD23.4. Prices in Japan dropped 3.3% to USD21.9 that month. Declines in exchange rates led to incremental price fluctuations in existing products, and no new products appeared on the Japanese market. Increase in exchange rates led to a 2.1% product price dip in Korea, but prices of existing products remained the same. In addition, ASP in the U.K. and Germany fell 3.7% and 4.2% respectively, and existing product prices in both countries continued to drop.
ASP in the U.S.dipped 0.9%, and prices of most products continued to decline steadily, with fewer new products entering the market. In China and Taiwan, 60W equiv. LED bulb products downed 2.1% and 0.5% respectively due to growing exchange rates. Existing product prices in the two markets either remained stable or dipped slightly.
Top Brands Low Price Strategies GraduallyForms Benign Cycle
LEDinside observed, although termination of promotions has allowed some product prices to rebound in June, prices in most areas are either stable or falling. In China, local brands SunSun Lighting and BYD have lowered prices, while Ledia Lighting, a company of HONGLITRONIC, has opened its online shop in June to promote low-priced LED bulbs. Following Toshiba’s footsteps of entering Taiwan’s low-end market, Philips announced the launch of a new low-priced bulb series in July, which is priced 20% lower than last year’s products.
As the market gradually warms up and consumer awareness increases, top brands are quickening product and pricing strategies to shorten its price difference with local brands, said LEDinside. In turn, the brands low price strategies are strong propellers for market penetration and production capacity, and will drive up competition among local brands. Eventually, a benign cycle is formed to bring forth real price/performance ratio, while offering an exit from malevolent LED lighting market price wars that often sacrifices product quality to lower costs.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments