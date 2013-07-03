© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Digi-key inks it with ATP

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key has signed a global distribution agreement with ATP Electronics, a manufacturer memory products and solutions.

ATP has many years of experience in the design, manufacturing, and support of DRAM modules and NAND flash storage products. ATP focuses in mission-critical applications such as industrial/automation, telecom, medical, and enterprise computing.



“The memory solutions market is constantly seeking rugged, durable memory components for increasingly demanding applications,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key’s Vice President of Global Semiconductor Product. “ATP’s System-in-Package process offers superior build quality and excellent value for our customers seeking these durable memory solutions. We are pleased to partner with ATP and to add their quality product to our broad line card.”



“We are enthusiastic about the partnership and opportunity to leverage Digi-Key’s expansive global reach to significantly increase availability of ATP Memory products, helping us offer the right memory solution to design engineering groups worldwide,” said Terry N. Wilkin, ATP Director of Sales