© alterfalter dreamstime.com Business | June 07, 2013
EU imposes provisional anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese solar panels
The European Commission has decided to impose provisional anti-dumping duties on imports of solar panels, cells and wafers from China.
The European Commission has today issued the following statement:
“Today [June 04, 2013] the European Commission has decided to impose provisional anti-dumping duties on imports of solar panels, cells and wafers from China.
This decision follows a thorough and serious investigation and extended contacts with market players. As the market for and imports of solar panels in the EU is very large, it is important for this duty not to disrupt it. Therefore, a phased approach will be followed with the duty set at 11.8% until 6 August 2013. From August on the duty will be set at the level of 47.6% which is the level required to remove the harm caused by the dumping to the European industry.
The European Commission reiterates its readiness to pursue discussions with Chinese exporters and with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in order to find a solution in line with Article 8 of the Basic Anti-Dumping Regulation so that provisional duties can be suspended and a negotiated solution achieved.
The European Commission reaffirms its readiness to have the EU-China Joint Committee in the next weeks at a mutually agreeable date to discuss in a constructive manner all topics of our trade relations in line with our common WTO commitments and in the spirit of our strategic partnership.”
Background
The decision came after a nine month investigation, launched in September 2012 (MEMO/12/647), during which the Commission found that Chinese companies are selling solar panels to Europe at far below their normal market value, which causes significant harm to EU solar panel producers.
The fair value of a Chinese solar panel sold to Europe should be 88% higher than the price to which it is actually sold. The dumped Chinese exports exerted undue price pressure on the EU market, which had a significant negative effect on the financial and operational performance of European producers.
The duties will be imposed in two stages, starting with 11.8% for the first two months and followed by 47.6% for another four months to alleviate the harm that is caused to the European industry by this unfair trade practice, dumping. In total, this provisional duty will be in place for a maximum of 6 months.
The provisional duties are far lower than the 88% rate at which the panels are being dumped because the EU applies the so-called 'lesser duty rule', imposing only enough duty needed to restore a level playing field. The provisional duty, in addition to restoring fair competition, will ensure the continued development of an innovative green energy sector in the EU.
The Commission will now continue its investigation and hear the views of all interested parties. It remains ready to intensify talks with China to find alternative satisfactory solutions through a negotiation. On 5 December at the latest, the EU will have to decide if definitive anti-dumping duties will be imposed for a duration of five years.
On the solar panel market
Highly innovative EU companies are currently being exposed to immediate threats of bankruptcy because of unfair competition from Chinese exporters, who have taken over more than 80% of the EU market and whose production capacity currently amounts to 150% of global consumption.
In 2012, China’s excess capacity was almost double total EU demand. The Commission’s assessment indicates that imposing provisional measures will not only secure the existing 25,000 jobs in EU solar production, but also create new jobs in the sector.
In the short term, some jobs could be lost among companies installing solar panels. However, as the situation of EU producers improves and imports from other countries increase, these jobs could be recreated. Any job losses would in any case be substantially less than the 25,000 jobs in the EU solar production industry that are likely to be lost forever if measures are not imposed.
Today’s decision should also contribute to creating a level playing field for Europe's renewable energy industry, which is essential to the EU’s renewable energy targets. Unfair trade in solar panels does not help the environment and is not compatible with a healthy global solar industry. The Commission believes that a market that faces dumped imports will drive local producers out of business and discourages EU producers from developing cutting-edge technologies in the renewable energy sector.
On the investigation
During the investigation, the Commission assessed the level of duty needed to counteract the injurious effects of dumping. This means the level of the duty is never punitive in nature: it was fixed at the strict minimum necessary to restore a level playing field for the EU industry concerned. By systematically applying the 'lesser duty rule', the EU goes beyond its WTO obligations. This is in contrast to other WTO members like China and the US which always apply the full dumping found.
The interest of all parties concerned was thoroughly evaluated in the investigation. The Commission sent out questionnaires to various interested parties, such as exporting producers, Union producers, importers, upstream and downstream operators and their representative associations.
As in every other investigation, the Commission carried out the so-called "Union interest test". The EU is the only WTO Member to systematically carry out such tests. The Commission provisionally considered that any potential negative effects of the measures would be outweighed by the economic gains for the Union producers.
The investigation will continue and definitive measures, if any, would have to be imposed within 15 months of initiation, i.e. 5 December 2013. In parallel, the Commission is open to discuss alternative forms of measures which would be equivalent to the 47% duty. Both WTO and EU law offer this possibility in the form of a price undertaking – a commitment not to sell below an agreed price.
A parallel anti-subsidy investigation on the same product is on-going, following a complaint lodged by the same complainant. It was initiated on 8 November 2012. Provisional anti-subsidy measures, if any, should be imposed by 7 August 2013. The decision on definitive anti-subsidy measures will be due in December 2013.
“Today [June 04, 2013] the European Commission has decided to impose provisional anti-dumping duties on imports of solar panels, cells and wafers from China.
This decision follows a thorough and serious investigation and extended contacts with market players. As the market for and imports of solar panels in the EU is very large, it is important for this duty not to disrupt it. Therefore, a phased approach will be followed with the duty set at 11.8% until 6 August 2013. From August on the duty will be set at the level of 47.6% which is the level required to remove the harm caused by the dumping to the European industry.
The European Commission reiterates its readiness to pursue discussions with Chinese exporters and with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in order to find a solution in line with Article 8 of the Basic Anti-Dumping Regulation so that provisional duties can be suspended and a negotiated solution achieved.
The European Commission reaffirms its readiness to have the EU-China Joint Committee in the next weeks at a mutually agreeable date to discuss in a constructive manner all topics of our trade relations in line with our common WTO commitments and in the spirit of our strategic partnership.”
Background
The decision came after a nine month investigation, launched in September 2012 (MEMO/12/647), during which the Commission found that Chinese companies are selling solar panels to Europe at far below their normal market value, which causes significant harm to EU solar panel producers.
The fair value of a Chinese solar panel sold to Europe should be 88% higher than the price to which it is actually sold. The dumped Chinese exports exerted undue price pressure on the EU market, which had a significant negative effect on the financial and operational performance of European producers.
The duties will be imposed in two stages, starting with 11.8% for the first two months and followed by 47.6% for another four months to alleviate the harm that is caused to the European industry by this unfair trade practice, dumping. In total, this provisional duty will be in place for a maximum of 6 months.
The provisional duties are far lower than the 88% rate at which the panels are being dumped because the EU applies the so-called 'lesser duty rule', imposing only enough duty needed to restore a level playing field. The provisional duty, in addition to restoring fair competition, will ensure the continued development of an innovative green energy sector in the EU.
The Commission will now continue its investigation and hear the views of all interested parties. It remains ready to intensify talks with China to find alternative satisfactory solutions through a negotiation. On 5 December at the latest, the EU will have to decide if definitive anti-dumping duties will be imposed for a duration of five years.
On the solar panel market
Highly innovative EU companies are currently being exposed to immediate threats of bankruptcy because of unfair competition from Chinese exporters, who have taken over more than 80% of the EU market and whose production capacity currently amounts to 150% of global consumption.
In 2012, China’s excess capacity was almost double total EU demand. The Commission’s assessment indicates that imposing provisional measures will not only secure the existing 25,000 jobs in EU solar production, but also create new jobs in the sector.
In the short term, some jobs could be lost among companies installing solar panels. However, as the situation of EU producers improves and imports from other countries increase, these jobs could be recreated. Any job losses would in any case be substantially less than the 25,000 jobs in the EU solar production industry that are likely to be lost forever if measures are not imposed.
Today’s decision should also contribute to creating a level playing field for Europe's renewable energy industry, which is essential to the EU’s renewable energy targets. Unfair trade in solar panels does not help the environment and is not compatible with a healthy global solar industry. The Commission believes that a market that faces dumped imports will drive local producers out of business and discourages EU producers from developing cutting-edge technologies in the renewable energy sector.
On the investigation
During the investigation, the Commission assessed the level of duty needed to counteract the injurious effects of dumping. This means the level of the duty is never punitive in nature: it was fixed at the strict minimum necessary to restore a level playing field for the EU industry concerned. By systematically applying the 'lesser duty rule', the EU goes beyond its WTO obligations. This is in contrast to other WTO members like China and the US which always apply the full dumping found.
The interest of all parties concerned was thoroughly evaluated in the investigation. The Commission sent out questionnaires to various interested parties, such as exporting producers, Union producers, importers, upstream and downstream operators and their representative associations.
As in every other investigation, the Commission carried out the so-called "Union interest test". The EU is the only WTO Member to systematically carry out such tests. The Commission provisionally considered that any potential negative effects of the measures would be outweighed by the economic gains for the Union producers.
The investigation will continue and definitive measures, if any, would have to be imposed within 15 months of initiation, i.e. 5 December 2013. In parallel, the Commission is open to discuss alternative forms of measures which would be equivalent to the 47% duty. Both WTO and EU law offer this possibility in the form of a price undertaking – a commitment not to sell below an agreed price.
A parallel anti-subsidy investigation on the same product is on-going, following a complaint lodged by the same complainant. It was initiated on 8 November 2012. Provisional anti-subsidy measures, if any, should be imposed by 7 August 2013. The decision on definitive anti-subsidy measures will be due in December 2013.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments