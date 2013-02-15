© pelfophoto dreamstime.com

Obama’s cybersecurity executive order is way under-par

​The U.S. President’s Executive Order on ‘Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity’ signed yesterday failed massively to address the burning requirements for securing the American nation.

Although the Order proposes an information sharing platform and a cybersecurity framework, these solutions are weak and lack the bite that would make it effective.



“The proposed Cybersecurity Framework falls far short of a pertinent and concrete solution to a problem that should have been addressed ten years ago,” says Michela Menting, cyber security senior analyst at ABI Research. The U.S. is clearly at a stalemate, with the government floundering in a hotly politicized deadlock with trade lobbies and civil liberties advocates. In comparison, the European Union is plugging ahead, building a resilient cyber fortress around its critical infrastructure. Hostile nations are picking the information superhighway apart and the U.S. risks losing a very costly digital advantage if it doesn’t set its house in order soon.