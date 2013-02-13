© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Digi-Key signs distribution agreement with CogniMem

Distributor Digi-Key and CogniMem Technologies announces an exclusive global partnership in which Digi-Key will be the only global distributor of CogniMem’s unique cognitive memory products.

CogniMem is an innovator in neural network architecture built to resemble the synapses of the human brain, creating reactive memory components that use high speed and parallel pattern recognition to ‘learn’ versus being programmed. The company’s unique neural network architecture products feature embedded embed intelligence into miniature sensory devices to enhance their performance in speed and power consumption. The products also scale to allow for fuzzy matching of data patterns in data mining.



“Our customers are searching for innovative memory solutions ideal to support advanced technology applications such as natural language computing, adaptive optics, robotics, consumer electronics and security products,” said Mark Zack, Vice President, Global Semiconductor Product at Digi-Key. “Now, we’re able to respond to this growing customer demand with innovative new products from CogniMem.”