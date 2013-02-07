© jakub-krechowicz-dreamstime.com

Antistat invests to stay above in ESD

Supplier of ESD consumables Antistat, has installed a new antistatic mat cutting equipment at their UK site.

With the capacity to cut a mat every seven seconds, the new in-house machine can do so to any size, enabling Antistat to react quicker to the changing demands of the ESD market.



Ron Tosh, Antistat’s Operations Director has seen a big difference already since they invested in the new technology, “We have so much more flexibility now. We can exceed our customers’ expectations for speed and service as well as performance and price with not just the most popular 600 x 1200mm mats but with a whole range of sizes, plus bespoke sizes too.”