© eskymaks dreamstime.com Business | December 14, 2012
Avnet to acquire USI Electronics
Electronic component distributor Avnet, has announced that it has agreed to acquire substantially all of the operating assets of Universal Semiconductor, Inc. (USI Electronics).
USI Electronics is a distributor of discrete semiconductor, passive and electromechanical components to the military and aerospace customers and services a customer base of small, medium, and large OEM business partners
The transaction is expected to close within thirty days and will be integrated into Avnet Electronics Marketing, Americas.
“This acquisition is of strategic importance as it enhances our competitive position in the higher value defense and aerospace segment,” said Ed Smith, president Electronics Marketing, Americas. “USI is a respected leader and established player in the space with a strong emphasis on providing business partners a best-in-class experience. Their value proposition complements our strategy as we extend our leading position in serving the electronic component needs of this vital segment.”
Founded in 1982, with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USI Electronics operates on the premise that military component purchasing is made easier by offering superior specialized service. USI Electronics has 58 employees across five offices in US and one in Denmark. The company generated revenue of approximately US $70 million in the 2011 calendar year.
This acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and supports Avnet's return on capital goal of 12.5%.
The transaction is expected to close within thirty days and will be integrated into Avnet Electronics Marketing, Americas.
“This acquisition is of strategic importance as it enhances our competitive position in the higher value defense and aerospace segment,” said Ed Smith, president Electronics Marketing, Americas. “USI is a respected leader and established player in the space with a strong emphasis on providing business partners a best-in-class experience. Their value proposition complements our strategy as we extend our leading position in serving the electronic component needs of this vital segment.”
Founded in 1982, with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USI Electronics operates on the premise that military component purchasing is made easier by offering superior specialized service. USI Electronics has 58 employees across five offices in US and one in Denmark. The company generated revenue of approximately US $70 million in the 2011 calendar year.
This acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and supports Avnet's return on capital goal of 12.5%.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments