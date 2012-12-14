© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Barco appoints Acal BFi

Barco has signed an agreement with pan-European technical distributor Acal BFi. Acal BFi is appointed specialist distributor of Barco’s rugged displays for the UK and Benelux.

“Up till now, our rugged displays were sold using a direct salesforce. Barco is now also building up a network of leading distribution partners locally around the world, thus helping us to increase our customer touch points and grow our business. By appointing a number of partners in all geographic regions, we will be able to further increase the service level to our existing customer base and grow our market reach even beyond the defense and security market,” says Alain Solomon, Vice-President Worldwide Sales Defense.



“Acal BFi perfectly fits the picture,” adds Reggy Mortier, Director Key Account & Channel Management, Barco Defense & Aerospace. “Just like Barco, it is a premium brand, with international exposure. Its pan-European presence, combined with its specialist engineers and sales teams, will provide substantial added value to our customers.”



George Savory, General Manager at Acal BFi comments: “We are pleased that we will now be able to offer our customers Barco’s rugged displays. They have the quality and features required for long term deployment in demanding environments and applications such as military vehicle control and C4iSR, which we believe are very relevant to a range of industries and applications. The agreement offers exciting opportunities for growth, for both our companies.”