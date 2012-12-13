© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com Business | December 13, 2012
EUR 15.1M support for former Nokia, Flextronics & Saab workers
It is finally through. The EU Council adopted, on 6 December, seven decisions mobilising a total amount of EUR 24.3 million under the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF).
This will provide support for workers made redundant in seven EU member states. Several of these cases concern the electronics sector.
- So will the EGF support former Flextronics employees in Denmark with EUR 1.4 million. It notes that the assessment by the Danish authorities shows that "only 153 of 303 workers dismissed would choose to participate in the measures".
- Laid off Nokia employees in both Finnland and Romania have been granted EUR 5.3 million and EUR 2.9 million respectively. The EGF has already acted in favour of 1'337 workers dismissed as a result of the re-location of Nokia from Germany to Romania in 2008. Now, 3 years later, the EGF "must act again as the production plant opened in Cluj, following the closure in Germany, was closed down in 2011 as a result of re-location to Asia".
In the latest decision, Romania has requested assistance for 1'904 redundancies, 1'416 of which are targeted for assistance in SC Nokia Romania SRL and one supplier in Romania. Finland has requested assistance for 1'000 redundancies, all of which are targeted for assistance, in Nokia plc (Salo) in Finland.
- Workers affected by the bankruptcy of Swedish car manufacturer Saab will be supported with EUR 5.5 million. Interesting here is the note that - although the bankruptcy of Saab led to a 20% increase in unemployment in the region of Trollhättan - Swedish authorities targeted only 1'350 of 3'239 dismissed workers for EGF support. It subsequently "calls on the Swedish authorities to use the EGF to its full potential for dismissed workers".
Furthermore, the EGF will also pay out EUR 9.2 million in support to dismissed workers in Austrian mobile social services sector (EUR 5.2 million), to workers made redundant at Italian manufacturers of mopeds and motorcycles (EUR 2.7 million) and to dismissed workers in the Spanish metal products sector (EUR 1.3 million).
- So will the EGF support former Flextronics employees in Denmark with EUR 1.4 million. It notes that the assessment by the Danish authorities shows that "only 153 of 303 workers dismissed would choose to participate in the measures".
- Laid off Nokia employees in both Finnland and Romania have been granted EUR 5.3 million and EUR 2.9 million respectively. The EGF has already acted in favour of 1'337 workers dismissed as a result of the re-location of Nokia from Germany to Romania in 2008. Now, 3 years later, the EGF "must act again as the production plant opened in Cluj, following the closure in Germany, was closed down in 2011 as a result of re-location to Asia".
In the latest decision, Romania has requested assistance for 1'904 redundancies, 1'416 of which are targeted for assistance in SC Nokia Romania SRL and one supplier in Romania. Finland has requested assistance for 1'000 redundancies, all of which are targeted for assistance, in Nokia plc (Salo) in Finland.
- Workers affected by the bankruptcy of Swedish car manufacturer Saab will be supported with EUR 5.5 million. Interesting here is the note that - although the bankruptcy of Saab led to a 20% increase in unemployment in the region of Trollhättan - Swedish authorities targeted only 1'350 of 3'239 dismissed workers for EGF support. It subsequently "calls on the Swedish authorities to use the EGF to its full potential for dismissed workers".
Furthermore, the EGF will also pay out EUR 9.2 million in support to dismissed workers in Austrian mobile social services sector (EUR 5.2 million), to workers made redundant at Italian manufacturers of mopeds and motorcycles (EUR 2.7 million) and to dismissed workers in the Spanish metal products sector (EUR 1.3 million).
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments