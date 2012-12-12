© blacksnake dreamstime.com

WiLAN initiates litigations against Apple, HTC and Sierra Wireless

Wi-LAN Inc. has initiated five separate litigations claiming patent infringement against Apple Inc., HTC Corporation and Sierra Wireless America, Inc.

Three of the suits, filed in the Southern District of Florida against Apple, HTC and Sierra Wireless, claim infringement of WiLAN's U.S. Patent Nos. 8,315,640 and 8,311,040 related to LTE technologies. Ken Stanwood, who heads up WiLAN's LTE-focused R&D subsidiary, is a named inventor on both patents and has been developing foundational technology for 4G broadband wireless networks for the past 14 years.



The two other suits, filed in the Eastern District of Texas against Apple and Sierra Wireless, claim infringement of WiLAN's U.S. Patent No. 6,381,211 (the "211 patent") related to 3G HSPA handset products. HTC is a defendant in an ongoing litigation initiated by WiLAN in 2010 that claims infringement of the 211 patent.