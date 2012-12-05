© daimy dreamstime.com

Enpirion and Digi-Key announce global distribution agreement

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key Corporation, has announced the signing of a global distribution agreement with Enpirion, a company within integrated power IC solutions.

“Enpirion has made a name for themselves in the integrated power IC market,” said Mark Zack, vice president, global semiconductor product at Digi-Key. “Their cutting-edge solutions offer our customers a fully qualified, drop in solution to meet even the most demanding, high-performance power needs. We are excited to add Enpirion to our broad line card.”



"We are excited to partner with Digi-Key," said Mark Cieri, Enpirion's vice president of sales and corporate marketing. "Digi-Key’s dynamic, Internet-based business model and recognized customer service will make our products and technical collateral more readily available to the global design community who continue to migrate to our integrated power IC solutions."