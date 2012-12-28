© cumypah dreamstime.com

Data Respons: Contracts in Oil Service

Data Respons have been awarded contracts with customers in the oil services industry.

The orders comprise volume deliveries of embedded computer solutions developed for use in rough environments. The new contracts are valued at NOK 15 million and will be delivered the next few years.



Data Respons are experiencing high activity in the oil service segment and have received contracts for more than NOK 100 million in this segment during the quarter. The company has a broad customer portfolio within the international oil service industry and has more than 25 years of experience in this field. Together with our customers, we are involved in a large number of exciting technology projects and computer deliveries.



- I am pleased to end this year with so many significant contracts in our largest and most important market area. We expect growth both in Norway and internationally in these markets in the coming years, says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.