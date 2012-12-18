© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

STMicro selects IAR Embedded Workbench

IAR Systems' development tool suite IAR Embedded Workbench for ARM has been selected by STMicroelectronics.

The score 3.37 CoreMarks/MHz is achieved using the latest version 6.50 of IAR Embedded Workbench for ARM with STMicroelectronics’ STM32F417IGt6 microcontroller running at an operating frequency of 168 MHz from internal flash memory.



Compared to the previous version of IAR Embedded Workbench for ARM, these results are improved by as much as 13 percent. The latest record confirms that the combination of IAR Embedded Workbench and STM32 F4 MCUs provides the fastest performing code, pulling even further ahead of the competition. Developers choosing to work with development tools from IAR Systems can be sure to gain from the best optimizations currently available on the market.



STMicroelectronics’ STM32 F4 series is targeted for demanding applications such as consumer audio accessories, industrial motor control, power management, medical equipment and security. Based on the ARM Cortex™-M4 core with Floating Point Unit (FPU), it features low-power consumption combined with advanced design and high-performance DSP capabilities.

CoreMark was developed by the Embedded Microprocessor Benchmark Consortium EEMBC, a non-profit industry association for embedded microprocessor benchmarks. CoreMark is a simple, yet sophisticated, benchmark that is designed specifically to test the functionality of a processor core. Running CoreMark produces a single-number score allowing users to make quick comparisons between processors.