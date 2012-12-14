© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

New sales manager for IAR Systems

Guillaume Boucher appointed new sales manager for IAR Systems in France.

IAR Systems SARL near Paris/France has a new face on the team: In October 2012, Guillaume Boucher joined the team as sales manager for France and accordingly is now responsible for driving sales in that region and for establishing IAR Systems as a local partner.



“Representing IAR Systems in France is a terrific challenge. The embedded industry here has – thanks to extremely skilled developers – a huge potential for innovation in a multitude of application fields”, said Guillaume Boucher. “IAR Systems’ tools have a reputation for user-friendliness, outstanding performance, and for being highly efficient – and therefore really can contribute to the success of embedded systems designed in France. I am very glad that I have the chance now to add to this success.”