© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Data Respons goes for R&D in Shanghai

Norwegian embedded-specialist Data Respons is expanding its presence in Asia with a new R&D office in Shanghai. The office is part of the Norwegian R&D department, but will support Data Respons’ offices in all countries.

The new office is located in the Zhanjiang High-Tech Park in the Pudong area of Shanghai. The park, which was established in 1992, covers 25 km2 and consists of a technical innovation zone, a high-tech industry zone, and a scientific research and education zone.



The idea behind the new Shanghai office is to make all of Data Respons’ R&D services departments more scalable and flexible by offering high-skill resources and sub-vendors at low cost.



“One of the big advantages of doing development in China is low cost combined with highly skilled and professional engineers. The days when China was only a production country that would merely copy Western technology are now over. Today, most large high-tech companies have extensive R&D centers in China", says Tor Aleksander Birk, R&D manager, Shanghai, Data Respons Norway



The Shanghai R&D office will be closely integrated with the all of the company’s existing R&D departments and will be an easily accessible resource for all departments in Data Respons.