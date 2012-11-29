© cumypah dreamstime.com

AMD signs distribution agreement with Symmetry Electronics

AMD has signed a new global distribution agreement - effective immediately - with Symmetry Electronics.

"We are very pleased to be teaming up with Symmetry Electronics for the distribution of our full line of embedded solutions," said Arun Iyengar, AMD's vice president and general manager, Embedded Solutions. "Symmetry Electronics fully understands the performance benefits and unique features of AMD's embedded APUs and graphics processors. Both companies are committed to providing customers with products that are high-performance, consume low-power and support embedded life cycles, all while offering a comprehensive level of support to enable customers to quickly design and integrate differentiated products while reducing time-to-market."



"Our customers have a range of needs requiring a robust and differentiated product portfolio," said Gil Zaharoni, chief executive officer of Symmetry Electronics. "AMD has a long history of developing innovative technology. And the addition of its industry-leading embedded APUs and GPUs to our lineup strengthens our position and allows us to better meet the specific needs of our customers."