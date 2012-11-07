© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

congatec partners with Ineltro Halmer Electronics

congatec AG is cooperating with Ineltro Halmer Electronics GmbH, headquartered in Vienna. Effective immediately, the company will now offer the complete range of congatec products in Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Southern Europe.

"Ineltro has many key contacts in the electronic market in Austria and Eastern Europe, which will help us gain new clients from a wide range of markets. At the same time, Ineltro possesses the necessary specialist know-how to be able to support these clients and their respective applications. With Ineltro we have found a reliable partner, who is as interested in a long term partnership as we are," explains congatec CEO Gerhard Edi.



Wolfgang Martinschitz, Ineltro's managing director, adds: "The congatec product range complements our existing portfolio with products that offer a high degree of integration, enabling our clients to further increase their competitiveness. Our corporate structure enables us to work flexibly and efficiently, and our service and application engineers guarantee a high level of technical competence. We are expecting great synergies and already see concrete possibilities for increasing congatec AG's visibility."