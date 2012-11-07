© handmadepictures dreamstime.com Embedded | November 07, 2012
congatec partners with Ineltro Halmer Electronics
congatec AG is cooperating with Ineltro Halmer Electronics GmbH, headquartered in Vienna. Effective immediately, the company will now offer the complete range of congatec products in Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Southern Europe.
"Ineltro has many key contacts in the electronic market in Austria and Eastern Europe, which will help us gain new clients from a wide range of markets. At the same time, Ineltro possesses the necessary specialist know-how to be able to support these clients and their respective applications. With Ineltro we have found a reliable partner, who is as interested in a long term partnership as we are," explains congatec CEO Gerhard Edi.
Wolfgang Martinschitz, Ineltro's managing director, adds: "The congatec product range complements our existing portfolio with products that offer a high degree of integration, enabling our clients to further increase their competitiveness. Our corporate structure enables us to work flexibly and efficiently, and our service and application engineers guarantee a high level of technical competence. We are expecting great synergies and already see concrete possibilities for increasing congatec AG's visibility."
Wolfgang Martinschitz, Ineltro's managing director, adds: "The congatec product range complements our existing portfolio with products that offer a high degree of integration, enabling our clients to further increase their competitiveness. Our corporate structure enables us to work flexibly and efficiently, and our service and application engineers guarantee a high level of technical competence. We are expecting great synergies and already see concrete possibilities for increasing congatec AG's visibility."
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments