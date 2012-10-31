© cumypah dreamstime.com

Green Hills Software joins Xilinx alliance program

Green Hills Software has joined the Xilinx Alliance Program as a Premier member, offering its INTEGRITY real-time operating system (RTOS), INTEGRITY Multivisor secure virtualization technology, high speed JTAG and trace-enabled processor probes and its MULTI integrated development environment, for the Xilinx Zynq-7000 All Programmable SoC.

“Green Hills Software’s broad portfolio of safety- and security-certified products along with their deep in-house technical expertise provides Zynq-7000 AP SoC customers with a proven partner who is prepared to help address the most challenging aspect of their product designs,” said Mark Bowlby, senior manager of Partner and Ecosystem Alliances at Xilinx, Inc. “We are pleased to welcome Green Hills as a Premier member of our Alliance Program and look forward to working with them across a wide spectrum of vertical markets.”



David Kleidermacher, Green Hills Software chief technology officer, added, “The Zynq-7000 family with its ARM® dual-core Cortex™-A9 MPCore processing system and Xilinx 28nm programmable logic deliver the perfect combination in performance and configurability. When coupled with our extensive range of products and services, customers can achieve their custom designs without compromise on scalability, system security, reliability or performance.”