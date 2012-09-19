Barco Silex opens design center in Ghent

Barco Silex, Barco's center of competence for FPGA, ASIC and IP design services, has opened a design office in Ghent (Belgium).

"We are very pleased to announce the opening of this design center in the North region of Belgium" said Geert Decorte, Director of Sales and Marketing of Barco Silex. "Our high level of ASIC and FPGA design services together with the extensive IP development services have required this office to better serve the local Flemish and Holland market."



"Close communication with the market and the users is extremely important for the technology and the services that we provide" said Thierry Watteyne, CEO of Barco Silex. "A closer geographical presence is greatly contributing to that goal".



As cost efficiency is of huge importance, Barco Silex decided to open a design office in Ghent located in the Flemish part of Belgium. This is closing the gap to the company's target markets. Ghent is very well centralized for the Flemish region and more easily reachable for customers in the Netherlands.



The starting engineering team has many years of experience in the graphical printing segment and has extended competences in the fields of image processing, electronic boards, FPGA and embedded software development, a press release reads. Additional engineering people will be hired.