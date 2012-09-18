Data Respons with new Telekom contract

Data Respons has received contracts from a customer within the telecom sector worth NOK 12 million. The contracts cover development of new solution platforms as well as continued delivery of existing solutions.

The contract comprises volume deliveries of advanced computer solutions and products embedded in the customer's end product. The customer is experiencing strong demand in its markets and deliveries will mainly be carried out this year and early 2013.



- Our role is to take the overall responsibility for the solutions by offering customers local expertise combined with our manufacturing and delivery capabilities in Asia. We also have a well-functioning technological collaboration with the customer, and the future potential for additional business is promising, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.