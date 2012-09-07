© Recab

Gresham Power Electronics signs with RECAB

Gresham Power Electronics have appointed RECAB to distribute their commercial, COTS and full MIL power conversion products in Scandinavia.

Headquartered in Sweden (Skarpnäck/Stockholm), RECAB also has sales offices in Norway (Hamar and Olso) and Denmark (Copenhagen).



Founded in 1996, RECAB is a rapidly growing company, with sales of approximately £7,000,000 and a team of 20 people in sales, logistics, support, integration and admin.



Michael Ullskog, RECAB Sales Director, comments: ”We specialise in supplying high end standard and custom off the shelf solutions to demanding OEMs in the Nordic market. By utilising existing platforms and building blocks from global manufacturers, we enhance them to be a perfect fit for our customer’s applications. This offers our customers reduced risk, improved time-to-market and savings on development and consultancy costs. The very flexible product range from Gresham Power is an excellent fit in our portfolio”.



Gareth Owen, Sales Manager at Gresham Power Electronics, adds: “We are very pleased to be making this appointment. RECAB are very well connected with high value commercial, embedded and COTS projects across the Nordic region. RECAB will be entering this distribution partnership with one of our strongest ever product ranges including market leading 650 watt cPCI and 600 watt MicroTCA power supplies, ruggedised and rack mounted power products.”



Image shows (left to right): Gareth Owen, Gresham Power Electronics Sales manager and Michael Ullskog, RECAB Sales Director.