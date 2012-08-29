Embedded | August 29, 2012
Xilinx acquires PetaLogix
Xilinx is to acquire embedded Linux solutions provider PetaLogix. PetaLogix was founded in 2005 by Dr. John Williams when he was a Research Fellow at the University of Queensland, before spinning out as a privately held company in 2007.
“PetaLogix has been a key player behind the growing adoption of Xilinx programmable technologies within the embedded market, first providing a Linux distribution for MicroBlaze™ and PowerPC® processors, and now a Linux distribution and tool chain for the Zynq™-7000 All Programmable SoC,” said Tomas Evensen, chief scientist for embedded software at Xilinx. “With their technology, tool set and expertise, the PetaLogix team is uniquely positioned to help Xilinx further shorten time-to-market and aggressively drive growth in the embedded space, and across all key vertical market segments we serve.”
“Our two companies have worked successfully on many engagements to provide joint processing and Linux OS solutions to customers and we’re thrilled to be part of Xilinx’s commitment to embedded Linux,” said Dr. Williams. “The PetaLogix commercial Linux distribution and the Embedded Linux SDK tool provides a user-friendly approach that is aligned to what most developers need to get their jobs done without becoming deep Linux experts or be tied to a fixed BSP model.”
“As Xilinx expands its processing portfolio with products such as Zynq-7000 All Programmable SoCs, developers expect embedded Linux solutions that are optimized for the underlying hardware,” said Jaime Cummins, CEO of Pico Computing. “PetaLogix has an excellent solution which is a perfect fit for this requirement and we’ve enjoyed working with both companies over the years on projects where we’ve needed the performance and flexibility of hardware and software programmability in our SoC designs.”
