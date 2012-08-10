congatec opens office in Japan

congatec AG officially opened a Japanese subsidiary in Tokyo on 1 July 2012. Eric Hsu has been appointed as office manager of congatec Japan Ltd.

"With its broad range of COMs (Computer-on-Modules) congatec has an excellent chance to expand its already strong position in the Japanese market. With a direct presence in combination with a local partner that goal is now within reach," comments the new congatec Japan office manager Eric Hsu.



"In Eric Hsu we have found an invaluable candidate for the new position of congatec Japan office manager, who is deeply familiar both with the Japanese mentality and the congatec product range. With Eric we will achieve our ambitious goals for Japan within the planned timeframe," states congatec CEO Gerhard Edi.



The Japanese office is congatec’s 5th subsidiary worldwide and a testament to how consistently the company is implementing its expansion plans.



The global market volume for Computer-on-Module (COM) products amounted to USD 626 million in 2011, according to a market study produced by IMS Research Group (2010: USD 502 million). congatec was ranked #2 in worldwide revenue share of Computer-On-Modules for the calendar years 2010 and 2011 (Source: IMS Research – Embedded Computer Boards and Modules – 2012 Edition).