Embedded | August 06, 2012
Elektrobit settles with TerreStar
Elektrobit Inc., a subsidiary of Elektrobit Corporation ("EB"), and TerreStar Corporation and certain of its preferred shareholders, entered into a conditional agreement of settlement of the various disputes between them in TerreStar Corporation Chapter 11 reorganization cases.
TerreStar Corporation has filed a motion seeking approval from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the terms and conditions set forth for the Settlement and authorization to TerreStar Corporation to enter into the Settlement. Additionally, TerreStar Corporation has filed a motion seeking an approval for new financing to enable TerreStar Corporation to satisfy its obligations under the proposed Settlement.
According to the Settlement, if conditions to its effectiveness are fulfilled, TerreStar Corporation shall be obligated to pay to Elektrobit Inc., an immediate cash payment of USD 13.5 million (EUR 10.9 million as per exchange rate of August 2, 2012) in full and final satisfaction of its claim against TerreStar Corporation and in resolution of all disputes between EB and the other parties in the TerreStar Corporation reorganization cases. The Settlement does not include the TerreStar Networks Chapter 11 cases, which remain pending, and does not include any distribution therefrom that may be available for EB.
The implications of the TerreStar Corporation and TerreStar Networks Chapter 11 cases on EB's profit, financial position and outlook can be finally determined only when the outcome of both Chapter 11 cases is known, including all costs related to collecting the receivables, and e.g. confirmed tax treatment.
If approved by the Bankruptcy Court and funded by TerreStar Corporation, the Settlement Payment in the TerreStar Corporation Chapter 11 cases alone, and without any further distribution from the TerreStar Networks Chapter 11 cases, would result a positive effect of approximately USD 1.6 million (EUR 1.3 million as per exchange rate of August 2, 2012) on EB's result and a positive effect on EB's cash flow of approximately USD 13.0 million (EUR 10.5 million as per exchange rate of August 2, 2012) after estimated tax effects.
If the Settlement is approved by the Bankruptcy Court and TerreStar Corporation receives the requested new financing, the Settlement Payment would be paid within two business days after the Settlement becomes effective by its terms, i.e. during the third year quarter of 2012.
On October 19, 2010, TerreStar Networks and certain other affiliates of TerreStar Corporation and on February 16, 2011, the parent company TerreStar Corporation filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code to strengthen their financial position.
EB has claimed its receivables in the amount of approximately USD 25.8 million (EUR 20.9 million as per exchange rate of August 2, 2012), in the Chapter 11 cases of both TerreStar Networks and TerreStar Corporation. In addition to the booked receivables, EB has also claimed additional costs in the amount of approximately USD 2.1 million (EUR 1.7 million as per exchange rate of August 2, 2012) and resulting mainly from the ramp down of the business operations between the parties.
Thus, EB has asserted claims against each of the TerreStar entities in amounts totaling USD 27.9 million (EUR 22.6 million as per exchange rate of August 2, 2012). Due to uncertainties related to the accounts receivable, EB booked an impairment of the accounts receivable in the amount of EUR 8.3 million during the second half of 2010.
According to the Settlement, if conditions to its effectiveness are fulfilled, TerreStar Corporation shall be obligated to pay to Elektrobit Inc., an immediate cash payment of USD 13.5 million (EUR 10.9 million as per exchange rate of August 2, 2012) in full and final satisfaction of its claim against TerreStar Corporation and in resolution of all disputes between EB and the other parties in the TerreStar Corporation reorganization cases. The Settlement does not include the TerreStar Networks Chapter 11 cases, which remain pending, and does not include any distribution therefrom that may be available for EB.
The implications of the TerreStar Corporation and TerreStar Networks Chapter 11 cases on EB's profit, financial position and outlook can be finally determined only when the outcome of both Chapter 11 cases is known, including all costs related to collecting the receivables, and e.g. confirmed tax treatment.
If approved by the Bankruptcy Court and funded by TerreStar Corporation, the Settlement Payment in the TerreStar Corporation Chapter 11 cases alone, and without any further distribution from the TerreStar Networks Chapter 11 cases, would result a positive effect of approximately USD 1.6 million (EUR 1.3 million as per exchange rate of August 2, 2012) on EB's result and a positive effect on EB's cash flow of approximately USD 13.0 million (EUR 10.5 million as per exchange rate of August 2, 2012) after estimated tax effects.
If the Settlement is approved by the Bankruptcy Court and TerreStar Corporation receives the requested new financing, the Settlement Payment would be paid within two business days after the Settlement becomes effective by its terms, i.e. during the third year quarter of 2012.
On October 19, 2010, TerreStar Networks and certain other affiliates of TerreStar Corporation and on February 16, 2011, the parent company TerreStar Corporation filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code to strengthen their financial position.
EB has claimed its receivables in the amount of approximately USD 25.8 million (EUR 20.9 million as per exchange rate of August 2, 2012), in the Chapter 11 cases of both TerreStar Networks and TerreStar Corporation. In addition to the booked receivables, EB has also claimed additional costs in the amount of approximately USD 2.1 million (EUR 1.7 million as per exchange rate of August 2, 2012) and resulting mainly from the ramp down of the business operations between the parties.
Thus, EB has asserted claims against each of the TerreStar entities in amounts totaling USD 27.9 million (EUR 22.6 million as per exchange rate of August 2, 2012). Due to uncertainties related to the accounts receivable, EB booked an impairment of the accounts receivable in the amount of EUR 8.3 million during the second half of 2010.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments