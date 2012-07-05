Embedded | July 05, 2012
Cadence collaborates with Brite Semi
Brite and Cadence plan to integrate the DDR PHY IP with I/Os for implementation on SMIC 130nm, 65nm, 55nm, and 40nm process technologies.
"The collaboration between Cadence and Brite places market-leading memory IP in the SMIC ecosystem providing SoC designers with easy access to this low-power, high-performance, technology," said Martin Lund, senior vice president of Research and Development, SoC Realization Group at Cadence. "We look forward to a close and on-going relationship with Brite to continue developing leading-edge memory solutions driving higher levels of performance and functionality in today's mobile devices."
"We are pleased to extend our partnership with Cadence to deliver the superior wide range DDR PHY solution of our ASIC products," said Dr. Charlie Zhi, Chief Executive Officer at Brite Semiconductor. "To successfully deliver customized SoCs, we must have an area efficient, configuration flexible, and multi-standard support including DDR2, DDR3, LPDDR1, LPDDR2, memory PHY solution in current and advanced SMIC process technology nodes. This partnership is affording Brite the opportunity to seamlessly integrate DDR PHY, and corresponding features, into ASIC products and providing our customers a significantly competitive advantage. Furthermore, this collaboration would create the opportunity for rapid time to market execution, and reduce the entry barrier for designing in advanced process nodes."
"We are pleased to extend our partnership with Cadence to deliver the superior wide range DDR PHY solution of our ASIC products," said Dr. Charlie Zhi, Chief Executive Officer at Brite Semiconductor. "To successfully deliver customized SoCs, we must have an area efficient, configuration flexible, and multi-standard support including DDR2, DDR3, LPDDR1, LPDDR2, memory PHY solution in current and advanced SMIC process technology nodes. This partnership is affording Brite the opportunity to seamlessly integrate DDR PHY, and corresponding features, into ASIC products and providing our customers a significantly competitive advantage. Furthermore, this collaboration would create the opportunity for rapid time to market execution, and reduce the entry barrier for designing in advanced process nodes."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments