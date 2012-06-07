Data Respons wins solution contract

Data Respons has received an order worth SEK 10 million from an international industrial company.

The contract comprises serial delivery of embedded solutions integrated into the customer's end product. The contract is valued at SEK 10 million and the ordered volume will be delivered over the next years. This type of solution often has a duration of 3-5 years which means considerable future potential with the customer.



- The contract confirms Data Respons' position as a leading supplier of embedded solutions in Sweden. These are demanding and robust solutions that will be delivered over many years as part of the customer's product platform, says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen. To be awarded this type of contract, the whole value chain needs to be in place. Important factors are local and customer-oriented expertise, a quality-based supply chain and a global partner network, Ragnvaldsen concludes.