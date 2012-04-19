Embedded | April 19, 2012
Kontron enhances its COMe-cOH# range
Kontron adds AMD Embedded G-Series based COM Express compact Computer-on-Modules for PCI based designs.
Kontron announced the availability of two new variants to enhance its COMe-cOH# range of COM Express compact Computer-on-Modules. The new modules are dedicated to PCI based designs and are based on the energy efficient AMD Embedded G-Series accelerated processing units (APUs).
The compact Kontron COMe-cOH2 provides increased graphics performance to SFF COM Express applications with pin-out type 2, as well as parallel processing capability and low power consumption. OEMs and system developers can also use the new modules as a drop-in replacement to upgrade their existing applications.
The feature set in detail
The Kontron COMe-cOH2 variants, based on the COM Express type 2 pin-out, are available with the 1.2GHz AMD T44R single-core APU with 512kb cache and AMD Radeon HD6250 GPU (Kontron COMe-cOH2 T44R), or the 1.65GHz dual-core variant AMD T56N APU with AMD Radeon HD6310 graphics core and 2x512kb cache (COMe-cOH2 T56N).
The modules can host 8GByte of DDR3 RAM via two memory sockets. Compliant with the new COM Express specification COM.0 rev. 2.0, they implement PCI 2.3, 32bit / 33MHz plus six Gen 2.0 PCI Express lanes. They offer up to four SATA 3 ports to connect storage media, as well as Gigabit Ethernet and six USB 2.0 ports.
In accordance with the COM Express pin-out type 2, the Kontron COMe-cOH2 features a VGA and 24-bit single channel LVDS interface for resolutions up to 2560x1600 pixels. The integrated Universal Video Decoder 3.0 enables the Kontron COMe-cOH2 to decode both 1080p BluRay videos HDCP and HD MPEG-2 and DivX (MPEG-4) videos with minimal CPU usage.
