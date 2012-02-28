Greenliant ships SATA NANDrive Embedded SSDs

Greenliant now shipping Industrial grade SATA NANDrive Embedded SSDs.

Greenliant Systems has started mass production of its industrial grade SATA interface NANDrive solid state drives (SSDs). Operating at temperatures between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius, I-grade SATA NANDrive devices keep customer data safe while withstanding extreme environments.The industrial grade SATA NANDrive is currently available in 2 GByte, 4 GByte and 8 GByte, with higher capacities planned. These products combine Greenliant's internally developed NAND controller with single-level cell (SLC) NAND flash die for a fully integrated SSD in a multi-chip package. For applications requiring the endurance and speed of solid state storage in very small form factors, SATA NANDrive is one of the smallest SSDs at 14mm x 24mm x 1.95mm. Offered in a 145 ball grid array (BGA), 1mm ball pitch package for easy and firm mounting to a system motherboard, NANDrive is resistant to shock and vibration."The SATA NANDrive GLS85LS product family is backward compatible with the same pin-out across all capacities and temperature ranges — commercial and industrial — giving customers added flexibility when using solid state storage in their designs," said Nobu Higuchi, vice president of application engineering and product marketing, Greenliant Systems. "Because NANDrive protects against frequent NAND flash changes, it is an ideal SSD for embedded applications that need long-term support, such as industrial single-board computers, robotics, automation and control, military and automotive."