Linyang to use Cinterion in metering

Linyang Electronics is integrating Cinterion’s tiny BGS2 in their smart metering products and power utilization management terminals.

Linyang Electronics is a top 100 electronic information enterprise in China. Cinterion’s module provides secure wireless data communications for a range of Linyang products and services including load monitoring and control.





“We selected Cinterion as our M2M technology partner for its world renowned reputation for high-quality M2M modules, its advanced security expertise and outstanding design and engineering support,” said Lu Hanxi, general manager of Shenzhen Linyang Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. “BGS2 is reliable in even the most extreme temperatures, it is cost-effective, and it provides highly efficient Land Grid Array surface mounting for easy and precise mass manufacturing - all of these features help strengthen our bids for smart metering contracts throughout China.”

