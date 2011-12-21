Embedded | December 21, 2011
Mouser and Micrium sign deal
Mouser Electronics signed a global distribution agreement for Micrium's embedded products.
The new agreement between Mouser and Micrium is effective immediately and involves the global distribution of Micrium’s complete portfolio of RTOS, protocol stack and utility products, and development tools for embedded systems. Micrium’s flagship uC/OS family delivers engineers building microprocessor, microcontroller, and DSP-based devices outstanding reliability, performance, dependability, sound source code, and vast documentation.
“This global distribution agreement with Micrium falls right in line with our business strategy to enhance Mouser’s value proposition by expanding our line card of leading technology suppliers as we aim to satisfy our customers’ design needs,” says Russell Rasor, Mouser Vice President of Advanced Technologies. “We are excited to be able to offer Micrium’s comprehensive development software to our customers in order to improve their speed-to-market. We look forward to a beneficial partnership.”
“We are extremely pleased to be working in partnership with Mouser, a leading distributor focused on supporting the many product needs of design engineers and buyers in the design stage,” expresses Jean Labrosse, President and CEO of Micrium. “We are impressed with the commitment Mouser brings to the table when it comes to satisfying the ever-evolving requirements of design engineers in embedded design.”
