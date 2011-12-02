Embedded | December 02, 2011
New Country Manager France at Avnet Embedded
Denis Fouquet named Country Manager France at specialist distributor Avnet Embedded.
Avnet, Inc. announced today that Denis Fouquet, founder and president of newly acquired French embedded specialist distributor DE2, was named as Country Manager France within Avnet Embedded EMEA.
Martin Brooks, Vice President of Avnet Embedded EMEA, said: “Denis Fouquet is a highly respected executive with a solid track record of success, making him the ideal man to lead our business in France. I believe Denis’ strong focus on customer service, coupled with the excellent supplier partnerships he has built will help drive our business in France to even greater levels of achievements in the future.”
Denis Fouquet joined Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA just recently when Avnet acquired French embedded specialist DE2. Fouquet founded DE2 in 2005, building an excellent reputation as an engineering-rich, value added distribution business in the embedded market. Prior to running DE2, Fouquet spent over 20 years in the technology sector. He worked in various sales, engineering and management roles for Eurilogic, Tandem Computers and HP Enterprise Services.
Denis Fouquet commented on his new role: “The acquisition of DE2 is a significant decision for Avnet, more than doubling the size of their embedded business in France. We will now provide our French customers a wider range of products, enhanced technical support and services. I am proud to have been chosen for this task.”
Fouquet will lead an organisation of 3 offices across France in Paris, Rennes and Lyon with over 20 employees, representing the leading displays, embedded computing, wireless and software suppliers.
