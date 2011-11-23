Contract for Data Respons

Data Respons ASA secures Solutions contract worth NOK 9 million (EUR 1.15 million).

Data Respons has been awarded a contract worth NOK 9 million (EUR 1.15 million) from a company within the oil service industry. The agreement covers the delivery of advanced computer solutions for use in rough environmental conditions. Deliveries will be carried out during 2012.



- We see a huge market potential for our robust and customized embedded solutions for offshore and maritime use, and we are very pleased to work closely with the leading companies in the oil service market in Norway and worldwide, says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.